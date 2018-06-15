High School Football Preview: Grandfalls Royalty

The Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys are looking to make some noise as the 2018 football season rolls around. The Cowboys hope that a young group of returning starters can help them get closer to a state title.

“The junior class is the strength of this team,” head coach Joe Helms said. “Those players have experienced a year of growth and they know what is ahead of them.”

The Cowboys benefit from the fact that they only lost one senior in the offseason. Jalen Helms, the team’s starting quarterback, was the lone graduating senior from the 2017 team. The team will make the switch to a balanced offense after Helms’ departure.

“Jalen was a big part of our offense,” Coach Helms said. “We really played to his strengths, so it is better for us to switch to a more balanced offense.”

Coach Helms believes that the Cowboys will also benefit from the fact that UIL redistricting did not bring any major shakeups to District 5-1A. “Familiarity is key to our season,” Coach Helms said. “We lost Balmorhea but we regained Buena Vista, so nothing is too new in terms of the teams that we play.” The addition of Buena Vista to District 5-1A renews the rivalry between the Cowboys and Longhorns. The two teams have not gone head-to-head during football season since 2015. The two will meet near the end of the Cowboys’ season on Nov. 2.

