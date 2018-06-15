Fm 874 work to improve access at sand mine

A privately funded project to add turning and auxiliary lanes on FM 874 in Winkler County is about to begin.

The work will be done at the entrance of Atlas Sand’s mine in Winkler County on FM 874 approximately 1.7 miles west of SH 115.

“Winkler County is quickly becoming the frac sand hub of the Permian Basin. TxDOT has been an excellent partner in establishing an infrastructure solution that will alleviate traffic and safety concerns at our facility,” said Chris Scholla, vice president of supply chain and logistics for Atlas Sand. “This partnership with TxDOT is another example of Atlas Sand’s dedication to enriching our local communities.”

TxDOT is working on more than a dozen different projects involving sand mines in the region. Many of the companies are working on agreements to pay for improvements at locations that expect to see heavy commercial truck traffic totaling hundreds of vehicles a day.

“We are committed to establishing effective partnerships with companies who need improvements in access and transport operations at their facilities,” Odessa District Engineer John Speed said. “It’s an indicator of deep commitment to the safety of their employees and their neighbors. The cost of these types of improvements can easily exceed seven figures, so it’s significant when a company is willing pay for them. These road changes will reduce the chances that accidents might occur around their facilities, so we’re thrilled to have this kind of partner in transportation safety.”

Atlas Sand will pay the costs directly. Donation agreement paperwork filed with TxDOT lists a donation agreement value of approximately $1 million.

The project is expected to be complete this summer.

For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.

