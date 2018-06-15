Odessa Police Department conducts active shooter training with F - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Police Department conducts active shooter training with First Baptist Church

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department conducted a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training last night with members of the First Baptist Church.

The training is designed to provide strategies and guidance for surviving an active shooter event.

The Odessa Police Department will continue to conduct C.R.A.S.E. training on a regular basis with local churches and businesses.

To sign up for these training sessions call 432-335-5773 or send an email to odessapd@odessa-tx.gov.

