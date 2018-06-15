Passing lanes and other improvements slated for Orla

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
A privately funded project to add turning and auxiliary lanes on FM 874 in Winkler County is about to begin.
A third project on U.S. Highway 285 in northern Reeves County is scheduled to begin the week of June 18, 2018 beginning at RM 652 in Orla and go to the New Mexico state line.
The Odessa Police Department conducted a Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training last night with members of the First Baptist Church.
