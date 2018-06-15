Passing lanes and other improvements slated for Orla

A third project on U.S. Highway 285 in northern Reeves County is scheduled to begin the week of June 18, 2018 beginning at RM 652 in Orla and go to the New Mexico state line.

This project is designed to add passing lanes throughout the 13.3 miles and to improve key county road intersections with turning lanes.

The project will also rehabilitate the road.

Two lanes will remain open to motorists for the majority of the project though speed limits will be reduced by 10 miles per hour from existing speed limits.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2020 with frequent night time and Saturday work.

The plan calls for the road to be open on holidays.

It is extremely important that commercial drivers and the traveling public obey all traffic laws in work zones. Speeding and passing in no passing zones can be deadly. State law requires drivers to obey any warning signs, flaggers and pilot cars in work zones.

For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.

