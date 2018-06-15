Passing lanes and other improvements slated for Orla - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Passing lanes and other improvements slated for Orla

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
ORLA, TX (KWES) -

A third project on U.S. Highway 285 in northern Reeves County is scheduled to begin the week of June 18, 2018 beginning at RM 652 in Orla and go to the New Mexico state line.

This project is designed to add passing lanes throughout the 13.3 miles and to improve key county road intersections with turning lanes.

The project will also rehabilitate the road.

Two lanes will remain open to motorists for the majority of the project though speed limits will be reduced by 10 miles per hour from existing speed limits.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2020 with frequent night time and Saturday work.

The plan calls for the road to be open on holidays.

It is extremely important that commercial drivers and the traveling public obey all traffic laws in work zones. Speeding and passing in no passing zones can be deadly. State law requires drivers to obey any warning signs, flaggers and pilot cars in work zones.

For more information, contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:38:06 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-15 21:11:02 GMT
    (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

  • Fm 874 work to improve access at sand mine

    Fm 874 work to improve access at sand mine

    (Source: TxDOT)(Source: TxDOT)
    (Source: TxDOT)(Source: TxDOT)

    A privately funded project to add turning and auxiliary lanes on FM 874 in Winkler County is about to begin.

    A privately funded project to add turning and auxiliary lanes on FM 874 in Winkler County is about to begin.

  • Passing lanes and other improvements slated for Orla

    Passing lanes and other improvements slated for Orla

    (Source: TxDOT)(Source: TxDOT)

    A third project on U.S. Highway 285 in northern Reeves County is scheduled to begin the week of June 18, 2018 beginning at RM 652 in Orla and go to the New Mexico state line. 

    A third project on U.S. Highway 285 in northern Reeves County is scheduled to begin the week of June 18, 2018 beginning at RM 652 in Orla and go to the New Mexico state line. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly