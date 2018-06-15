I-10 westbound closed west of Fort Stockton - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

I-10 westbound closed west of Fort Stockton

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

According to Texas Department of Transportation, a semi carrying fireworks has rolled on Interstate 10 near mile marker 240 about 16 miles west of Fort Stockton in Pecos County.  

They have closed the westbound lanes and detour traffic onto Kennedy Road exit and then on to north service road.

They estimate cleanup will take about 3-4 hours.

