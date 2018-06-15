Odessa man convicted, sentenced to 80 years for Aggravated Assault

According to the Midland County District Attorney, a 29-year-old Odessa man was convicted and sentenced to 80 years in prison today for two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Joangel Chacon Rangel began his trial Tuesday, June 12 and was found guilty in less than 10 minutes three days later, Friday, June 15.

Rangel was charged in two separate cases with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon alleged that occurred on December 13, 2016.

During the trial, it was revealed that Joangel Rangel shot Anthony Thornburg multiple times at close range with a 9 mm handgun and then threatened Kreselda Payan with the handgun while discussing how to dispose of their bodies.

Rangel pleaded True to the State’s Notice of Enhancement alleging a prior conviction for the felony offense of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and a prior conviction for the felony offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

After hearing additional evidence including Rangel’s criminal history and membership in the West Texas Tangos criminal street gang, the judge sentenced him to 80 years confinement on each charge to run concurrently.

