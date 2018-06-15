A Wet Weekend for West Texas

Rain chances will return to West Texas and Southeast New Mexico this weekend. The remnants of Tropical Storm Bud (also previously a Category 3 hurricane) will continue to move northward into the United States from Mexico as we head into Saturday. Bud looks to roll just west of our viewing area, but is expected to bring us some much needed moisture. This coupled with a few disturbances will give us some decent rain chances over the weekend.

We are expecting the rain to start in our western counties Saturday morning. This rain will slowly move eastward during the day and night Saturday. The highest coverage of rain in the viewing area should be Saturday night into Sunday morning with a 40% coverage expected. Most of this activity will be scattered so some areas will receive more rain than others. It looks like the western half of the viewing area will have a better chance of rain than the east.

The main threat with this activity will be the potential for FLASH FLOODING. Some areas could quickly receive a half an inch to one inch of rain very quickly. Make sure that you pay extra attention on the roadways this weekend if you encounter heavy rain. Storms will also have the potential to be strong bringing small hail and gusty wind.

Rain chances should go down as we head into Sunday evening.

