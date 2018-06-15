Big Brothers Big Sisters holding social mixture to recruit volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Midland will be hosting a nonprofit social mixer to help recruit volunteers and educate people about the organization.

The mixer runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on June 26 at Brew Street in Midland.

Those who attend will get their first drink on Big Brothers Big Sisters and hors d’oeuvres will be available.

Additionally, existing volunteers can be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card by bringing a friend.

