Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shakes Western Texas

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook Western Texas late Thursday night.

The earthquake hit at 10:22 p.m. Central Time and reached a depth of five kilometers.

The location was approximately 10 miles north/northwest of Snyder, Texas and around 72 miles southeast of Lubbock.

For more information on the earthquake, click here.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.