ECISD Board of Trustees delays tax increase vote

ECISD’s Board of Trustees declined take action on adopting a tax rate for the 2018-2019 school year at their meeting Friday morning.

The trustees held a lengthy discussion, with members agreeing that they support the idea and believe that it is necessary to help alleviate budget cuts, update security and give employees a raise.

However, the main concern with voting on the bond now would mean the election would take place in September, meaning there would be little time to educate and engage the community on the needs of the school district.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

The trustees then discussed adopting a tax rate during the later portion of the summer so that a Tax Ratification Election could be held in October or November.

The tax increase that is being considered is an eight cent raise for the Maintenance and Operations tax rate and would bring this portion of the rate from $1.04 to $1.12.

This tax rate funds things in the district such as vehicle and building maintenance, books, salaries and benefits.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.