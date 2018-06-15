Pedestrian hit by vehicle while failing to yield right of way

One Odessa man suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car on Thursday.

Odessa Police responded to the auto-pedestrian accident at 16th and Palomar at 8:35 p.m.

Cody Rutherford, 18 was attempting to walk southbound across 16th street at a portion that was not a crosswalk.

Another person driving a green 2013 Jeep Wrangler was traveling westbound on West 16th street and struck Rutherford as he was crossing the street.

Rutherford was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for Pedestrian Fail to Yield Right of Way Not at a Crosswalk.

