City of Odessa Sales Tax Revenue is 65% more than budgeted at this point in the fiscal year

DPS is on the scene of an accident at 64th Street and Cyprus Avenue.
The City of Odessa received its June sales tax check in the amount of $5,545,957.30 including the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent.
Odessa Police have charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred in May off Andrews Highway.
DPS is working an accident involving multiple vehicles on Interstate Highway 20 outside of Midland at mile marker 145.
It was an easy week for health inspectors in Ector County.
