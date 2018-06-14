Restaurant Report: One low performer in Midland

It was an easy week for health inspectors in Ector County. They found no low performers for the week of May 21 through May 25 and several top performers. However, Midland health officials found the opposite. They had no top performers and one low performer.



Denny’s at 3701 W. Wall St. in Midland was cited for the following:



- Employee hands not being properly washed

- Cold hold temperature not adequate

- Hot hold temperature not adequate

- Strawberries not in sound condition

- Insects found in restaurant

- Improper grease trap

- Cleaning towels were dirty

- Utensils not being stored/used properly



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 20 points from Denny’s.



As we mentioned, there were several restaurants with perfect scores in Ector County. Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Coppertop Grill & Bar (1806 E. 7th St.)

- La Esperanza (1108 S. Dixie Blvd.)

- Taqueria Guadalajara (1301 S. Crane Ave.)

- Tiki Ice (913 Reynosa St.)



