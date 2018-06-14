Emergency crews responding to major crash in West Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Emergency crews responding to major crash in West Odessa

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

DPS is responding to a major vehicle at 64th Street and Cypress Avenue.

Troopers on scene confirmed seven people were injured.

Police are advising to avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

