Semi rollover causes delays on I-20

DPS is working an accident involving multiple vehicles on westbound Interstate Highway 20 outside of Midland between mile markers 144 and 145.

Two people were transported to the hospital for injuries.

According to DPS, the semi was heading eastbound and for unknown reasons crossed the center median, got tangled in the median cable, and stretched it across the westbound lanes.

The semi then ended up in the median between the westbound mainlanes and North Service Road.

Traffic is being diverted into the NSR at FM 829 in Martin County and westbound I-20 is being diverted to the NSR.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.