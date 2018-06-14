Sockers FC look forward to watching the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The wait is officially over, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is underway from Russia. The Midland-Odessa Sockers FC roster has players from all over the world with only a handful from the U.S.

With all the different cultures in one locker room, it's going to be a different setting for the players watching the games here rather than watching them in their hometowns.

"This is the first time I'm going to see the games away from my family and friends. It's going to be weird, but now the Sockers are my family so I'm going to enjoy it with them," said Spain native Fernando Gutierrez.

For the two players from England, this is also their first time watching it away from home.

"We usually get together with our family and friends have a little party or go to the local pub and watch it," said Lee Howarth.

Although they won't be able to watch the games at home, they will watch it with their Sockers FC family here.

