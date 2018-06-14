Odessa Police asking for public’s help with robbery investigation

Odessa Police responded to the 7-Eleven off Golder in reference to a panic alarm.

Police discovered a male subject entered the store and brandished a gun to the clerk while demanding all the cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect shown in the Surveillance Footage is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #18-17922.

