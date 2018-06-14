Odessa Police make three arrests following Kent Quick shooting off Andrews Highway

Odessa Police have charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred in May off Andrews Highway.

Kendra Lynn Griffin, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon "2nd Degree Felony" and Tampering with Physical Evidence "3rd Degree Felony". Cameron Renee Griffin, 21, has been charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence “3rd Degree Felony”. Alan Shorter III, 19, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon "2nd Degree Felony" and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon "3rd Degree Felony".



An investigation revealed that Shorter shot Praxeded Salinas III, 24, in the head after a disturbance occurred in the Kent Kwik parking lot.

OPD detectives obtained warrants for all three subjects, who were charged and arrested accordingly.

Kendra Griffin and Cameron Griffin are currently in custody at the ECLEC and Shorter is currently in custody at the Falls County Law Enforcement Center

