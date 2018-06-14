El Paso police looking for victims of former priest arrested for sexual assault of a child

Odessa Police have charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred in May off Andrews Highway.
Odessa Police have charged three people in connection to a shooting that occurred in May off Andrews Highway.
Miguel Luna, 68, who has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, entered the ministry in 1982. Kermit and Alpine are two cities that Investigators have identified where Luna worked.
Miguel Luna, 68, who has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, entered the ministry in 1982. Kermit and Alpine are two cities that Investigators have identified where Luna worked.
The Lea County man, who originally was being investigated for drunk driving, evaded officers, drove into oncoming traffic, and tossed items out of his window while driving.
The Lea County man, who originally was being investigated for drunk driving, evaded officers, drove into oncoming traffic, and tossed items out of his window while driving.
D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.
D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.
Camp themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.
Camp themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.