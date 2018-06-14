El Paso police looking for victims of former priest arrested for sexual assault of a child

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Children unit continues their on-going investigation regarding former priest Miguel Luna, 68, who has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

CAC investigators have identified that Luna worked within the boundaries of the Diocese of El Paso, and asking anyone who was a victim, feels that they may have been a victim, or knows someone that was a victim of Luna to contact them at 915-212-0382.

The El Paso Diocese boundaries include El Paso County, Hudspeth County, Culberson County, Jeff Davis County, Presidio County, Brewster County, Reeves County, Ward County, Winkler County, and Loving County.

Kermit and Alpine are two cities that Investigators have identified where Luna worked.

Luna entered the ministry in 1982.

