Lea Co. man evades officers, charged with 12 offenses

A Lea County man who was originally investigated for drunk driving was charged with 12 different offenses after being arrested on June 10.

Lea County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a supposed drunk driver at 7:12 p.m. on New Mexico Highway 83. The deputies performed an investigative traffic stop on a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse with New Mexico plates that matched the description.

Raymundo Arroyo-Felix, the driver and sole-occupant of the vehicle, admitted to the deputies that he had consumed alcohol before being stopped.

Deputies noted that Felix was having a difficult time providing necessary documentation as requested by the authorities and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Felix instead accelerated away from the traffic stop, starting a pursuit.

The pursuit lasted several minutes and Felix proceeded to drive into oncoming traffic and toss items out of his window while in motion. Felix also avoided the deputies’ attempts to stop him by driving off the roadway and striking them with his vehicle.

Felix eventually lost control of his vehicle when all four of his tires were spiked, causing him to strike a light pole anchor and a fence on Colorado Street in Hobbs.

He was arrested and charged with the following: DWI 4th Offense, reckless driving, resisting, evading, obstructing an officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on peace officer, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, littering and reckless driving.

Felix is currently being held at the Lea County Detention Facility. No citizens or officers were injured during the incident.

