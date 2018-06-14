ECISD announces 'ACCESS' partnership

The Lea County man, who originally was being investigated for drunk driving, evaded officers, drove into oncoming traffic, and tossed items out of his window while driving.
D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.
Camp themes range from ceramic and art and imagination to zoology and 3D design.
This partnership is intended to help middle school students improve communication, develop life and work skills, strengthen their capability to handle technology and create career awareness.
Traffic is being diverted on eastbound Faudree Road to the 191 service road due to a power line pole being down.
