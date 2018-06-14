ECISD announces 'ACCESS' partnership

ECISD will be announcing an “ACCESS” partnership with Medical Center Health System, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Texas Tech-Family Practice of Odessa on June 15.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. at Wilson and Young Middle School in Odessa.

This partnership is intended to help middle school students improve communication, develop life and work skills, strengthen their capability to handle technology and create career awareness.

“Access @ ECISD” also hopes that the partnership will allow teachers to better engage students in education.

