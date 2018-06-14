MC, Tall City Blues Fest hosting educational workshops

Midland College and Tall City Blues Fest will be hosting eight educational workshops on July 7, all taught by performers of the Blues Fest.

The workshops will be held all throughout the day inside the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.

Workshops are $15 each if pre-registered and $20 at the door.

Proceeds from the Blues Fest workshops will assist children for Midland College’s 2019 Kids College.

For more information on the workshops or how to register click here.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.