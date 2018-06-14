Traffic diverted on Faudree, power pole down

Power lines down on Faudree Road (Source: KWES)

Traffic is being diverted on eastbound Faudree Road to the 191 service road due to a power line pole being down.

Officials say that an 18-wheeler struck two power poles before fleeing the scene.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Brownstone.

Oncor is at the scene. Avoid the area while repairs are made.

