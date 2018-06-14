Fort Stockton man dead following 2-vehicle crash in Ward Co.

A Fort Stockton man is dead following an accident in Ward County on Wednesday.

Paul R. Weyerts, 50 was driving a 1994 Peterbilt truck north on State Highway 18 in Grandfalls when he was struck by a 2017 Ford F-250.

The second vehicle had been traveling south in the northbound lane of State Highway 18 and struck Weyerts’s vehicle head on.

Weyert, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver is said to have suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to Ward County Hospital in Monahans.

