Iconic water fountain lion returning to Dennis the Menace Park

Traffic is being diverted on eastbound Faudree Road to the 191 service road due to a power line pole being down.
Workshops are $15 each if you pre-register and $20 at the door.
D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.
The vehicle had reportedly been traveling south in the northbound lane of State Highway 18 when it struck the man's truck head on.
The original lion statue will be restored after being auctioned off over 20 years ago.
