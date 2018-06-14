Iconic water fountain lion returning to Dennis the Menace Park

Dennis the Menace Park in Midland is getting a piece of history restored.

The original water fountain lion statue that once sat at the entrance to the park is returning home after being auctioned off over 20 years ago.

On Tuesday the Midland City Council recognized the generosity of the Rodelo family who is donating the statue back to the city.

The park is undergoing renovation but it will reopen and the lion statue will be restored.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.