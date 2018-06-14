UTPB receives $10,000 scholarship

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin has received a $10,000 scholarship from the Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference Advisory Board.

The PBWIEC was co-sponsored by UTPB and the advisory board was held four months ago. The 2nd annual conference is scheduled to take place from February 19 to February 22 of 2019 at the Horseshoe Complex in Midland.

The goal of the conference is to connect business leaders, researchers, policymakers and more to discusses practice and solutions to support water usage within the energy industry.

PBWIEC’s Advisory Board hopes the scholarship will allow more students to pursue higher education.

