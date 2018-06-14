City of Odessa's June sales tax revenue totals over $5M

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for the 2017-2018 fiscal year is up 65.5% from the budgeted amount and 48.26% above the previous fiscal year.
D.J. Fontana, the legendary drummer who played alongside Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.
Governor Greg Abbott has a plan for more schools to shift their focus on mental health. This comes after recent school shootings.
Classes ranging from basic archery form and safety to equipment maintenance is being offered by Odessa College.
COM Aquatics in Midland will be hosting a Pee Wee swimming camp for children ages three through eight during the summer.
