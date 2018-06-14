City of Odessa's June sales tax revenue totals over $5M

The City of Odessa sales tax check for June has arrived and the total amount comes to $5,545,957.30.

This amount is a 49.19% increase from the June 2017 tax check.

Out of this amount, the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,109,191.46 and the City of Odessa will get $4,436,765.84.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for the 2017-2018 fiscal year is up 65.5% from the budgeted amount and 48.26% above the previous fiscal year.

The net sales tax revenue budget for the City of Odessa is $30,765,079 for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

