OC hosts archery camp, classes

Odessa College will be holding several archery-related classes and camps over the summer for those who are interested in learning how to use a bow and arrow.

For children ages eight to 12, the first session archery summer camp will run 9 a.m. to noon from June 25 to June 28. Two more sessions will run from July 16 to July 19 and from August 6 to August 9.

Cost for this camp is $99 with a $15 late fee added after the Monday before each session starts.

For those over 15 years of age, a series of archery basics classics will run throughout the summer.

The first of these classes, “Archery: An Introduction”, will run from June 18 to June 28 on Mondays through Thursdays. Classes will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This class will cover basic archery form, safety and terminology. The cost is $55 not including the late fee but equipment will be provided.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

A class for tuning and maintenance of compound bows will be running 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 30 to August 8. The class will cover basic maintenance, sights, and arrow and paper tuning.

The class only costs $30 not including the late fee but bows and arrows must be provided by participants.

Finally, a class focusing on form, anchoring and stance will run at the same time on Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 10 to July 19. Traditional and compound shooters are both welcome in this class.

Equipment will be available but bringing your own equipment is recommended if possible. The cost for this camp is also $30 with the $15 late fee still applicable.

For more information on these classes or to register for them, click here.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.