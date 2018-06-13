Sockers FC hope to finish strong in the last 4 games of the regular season

The Midland-Odessa Sockers FC are heading into their last stretch of the regular season with only four games left.

At this point in the season, this new group of players feel they have gained a good level of chemistry and think that will help them rack up four more wins and get into the postseason on a high note.

"I think we hit a prime point in our chemistry right now. I think we're in a good place. We start to get to know each other and understand each other. I think once everybody gets on the same wave length and we get a consistent line up it'll really start to come together," said goalkeeper Lee Howarth.

The Sockers will take on Tyler FC June 14 at 6:30 p.m.

