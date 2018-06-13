Insignia Hospitality Group collecting water for local fire departments

Midland-based Insignia Hospitality Group is collecting bottles of water to be distributed to the Midland and Odessa Fire Departments in an effort to help keep first responders cool and hydrated amidst the summer heat.

“The summer months have already proven to be extremely hot, and we want to show our support to local firefighters,” said Regional Manager for Insignia Hospitality Group, Kim Wood. “They deserve a little something back!”

Collections are currently taking place through June 22 in Midland at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites located at 5309 West Loop 250 North and the Insignia corporate offices located at 401 N. Tradewinds Blvd.

In Odessa, collections are underway at the Holiday Inn Express located at 5321 John Ben Sheppard Pkwy.

Items will be delivered to the fire departments Saturday, June 23.

