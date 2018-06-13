5 Rockhounds were named to Texas League All-Star roster

The Texas League All-Star Game is right around the corner and and the Midland Rockhounds will be represented by five players with two of them being on MLB's Top 100 Prospect List.

Rockhounds left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo is ranked No. 31 on the prospect list. The 20-year-old currently has a 3-3 record with a 3.80 era and 54 strikeouts.

Also on the list ranked at No. 93, is catcher Sean Murphy. Murphy is currently 8th in the league in batting sitting with a .321 batting average with 39 RBI.

Starter J.P. Sportman will also take the field in the All-Star Game. This is his third season with the 'Hounds and so far this season he has 92 total bases with 59 hits, and a batting average of .288.

In addition, infielder Eli White earned a spot on the roster. In 59 games, White has 74 hits with 32 RBI, and a batting average of .320.

Lastly, outfielder Tyler Ramirez was also selected as an All-Star. The left-hander currently has 68 hits in 61 games that he's played.

The All-Star Game will be on June 26 at Security Bank Ballpark.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.