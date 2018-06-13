Far West Texas Transmission Project approved

The Midland-Odessa Sockers FC are heading into their last stretch of the regular season with only four games left.
The Midland-Odessa Sockers FC are heading into their last stretch of the regular season with only four games left.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing person Caitlin Marie Denison, last seen in Midland on January 10.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing person Caitlin Marie Denison, last seen in Midland on January 10.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas board approves West Texas Transmission Project a $336 million deal.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas board approves West Texas Transmission Project a $336 million deal.
Midland-based Insignia Hospitality Group is collecting bottles of water to be distributed to the Midland and Odessa Fire Departments in an effort to help keep first responders cool and hydrated amidst the summer heat.
Midland-based Insignia Hospitality Group is collecting bottles of water to be distributed to the Midland and Odessa Fire Departments in an effort to help keep first responders cool and hydrated amidst the summer heat.
The Texas League All-Star Game is right around the corner and and the Midland Rockhounds will be represented by five players with two of them being on MLB's Top 100 Prospect List.
The Texas League All-Star Game is right around the corner and and the Midland Rockhounds will be represented by five players with two of them being on MLB's Top 100 Prospect List.