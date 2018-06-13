Far West Texas Transmission Project approved

Electric Reliability Council of Texas board approves the West Texas Transmission Project a $336 million deal.

The electrical distribution project is something West Texas has been asking for since April 2016.

Approval stems from the 8% growth that the region has shown on average since 2010.

The area would mostly concentrate on the Delaware Basin area.

There would be an electrical line nearly 200-miles long that would make a loop, shown in the map below.