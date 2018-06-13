Texas DPS in search of missing person, Midland resident

The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for missing person Caitlin Marie Denison, last seen in Midland on January 10.

Denison was last seen wearing a fur vest over a black shirt, black leggings with braiding down the sides of the legs and furry boots.

She has a tattoo on her left knuckle of the word "Alien" and the letter "M", a tattoo on her right forearm of a libra scale, 2 piercings in her nose on each side, a piercing in her bottom lip, a tongue piercing and medusa piercing, and scars on her legs and arms.

She flew to Texas from Reno, Nevada with an unknown adult male, who resides in Midland, Texas.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact DPS and reference case number M1806003.

