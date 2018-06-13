ECISD, OPD host active shooter training for area

Police officers from nine different agencies are in Odessa for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training through Texas State University this week.

The Ector County ISD Police and Odessa Police Department are hosting the Level 2 Active Shooter training to 28 police officers.

Since March 2013, when the FBI announced that ALERRT is the national standard through which they are training their agents, more than 130,000 law enforcement and fire officials have been trained in ALERRT operations and tactics nationwide.

This week’s classes are taking place at ECISD’s police department on Lee Street and Ector Middle School.

The training is vital from the standpoint that it allows all first responders – fire, EMS, and police – to integrate their emergency plans and uses research-based best practices to handle active shooter incidents.

“The class allows the officers to take back to their department the credentials to train their own personnel,” said ECISD Chief of Police Todd Hiner. “The processes are shared in the field of law enforcement, which allows for the departments to be on the same page with each other in the event of an active shooter.”

In addition to ECISD and OPD, those in attendance are White Oak Police Department, Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater Police Department, Midland Police Department, Department of Public Safety, Odessa Fire & Rescue, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Ector County Hospital District, and UTPB Police Department.

“The Odessa Police Department is proud of its partnership with the ECISD Police Department, along with all other agencies participating in the ALERRT Program, which helps prepare our officers to effectively respond to acts of violence against the public,” added OPD Public Information Officer Corporal Steve LeSueur.

