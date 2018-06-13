Odessa Police Officer dismissed for unreasonable use of force

Corporal Cory Wester was terminated Wednesday following an encounter with an intoxicated female suspect.

Officers were dispatched to MCM FunDome in reference to a disturbance on April 27, 2018 where the intoxicated female refused to comply with orders.

As Wester attempted to handcuff the suspect she grasped his wrist tightly causing him pain, and Wester responded by striking the suspect with a closed fist in the head approximately 4-5 times.

An investigation revealed that Cpl. Wester use of force was unreasonable and his case has been sent to the Texas Rangers.

Wesler made the news previously in December of 2015 when he was shot in the line of duty.

Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time and any questions may be directed to the Texas Rangers office.

