MCH working to ensure moms stay healthy before and after pregnancy

Newborns are special additions to a family and nearly 2,000 babies are born a year at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

Families like the Tavares’ get to count ten fingers and ten toes on their son Axel.

“Taking care of them afterward is probably going to be the hard part, having him was easy,” said Sergio Tavares, father.

For some families, especially mothers, having a child isn’t as simple.

“There’s a lot of things that can happen after a delivery,” said Melanie Conant, Director, Labor and Delivery, Medical Center Hospital

Loss of blood before and after a pregnancy and even hypertension have affected hundreds of moms across the state, killing them in some cases.

“Out of those populations, 60%-70% could have been maybe prevented,” said Conant.

Health officials want the percentage at zero, to do so they are asking hospitals to bring their best minds together to educate and react to these problems before it’s too late. MCH is using the Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health model. AIM is made up of doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

“We want to make sure we’re providing safe care for our patients, safe care for our nursing staff, safe care for anybody coming into our facility, we want them to feel like they have the tools they need to care for their patients,” said Conant.

Assistance to this cause isn’t just from those that walk through the MCH doors each day.

“We’re going to get a lot of help from the state and other facilities,” said Conant.

The state-wide help trickles down locally, helping families Marisa, Sergio, and Axel have a safe and easy delivery so mom and baby can live long and healthy lives.

