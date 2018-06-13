MCH working to ensure moms stay healthy before and after pregnancy

Medical Center Hospital in Odessa aims to keep moms healthy before and after pregnancy with new program.
Medical Center Hospital in Odessa aims to keep moms healthy before and after pregnancy with new program.
The City of Midland police department is in line to get a new state of the art X-Ray machine for their responses to suspicious packages.
The City of Midland police department is in line to get a new state of the art X-Ray machine for their responses to suspicious packages.
Corporal Cory Wester was terminated Wednesday following an encounter with an intoxicated female suspect.
Corporal Cory Wester was terminated Wednesday following an encounter with an intoxicated female suspect.
Monsters Inc. came out on top in Texas.
Monsters Inc. came out on top in Texas.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.