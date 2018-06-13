Sweetwater police looking for five suspects, U-haul after robbery

At 11:19 a.m. on Wednesday Sweetwater police responded to reports of a robbery.

The caller stated that they were held at gunpoint and ziptied at 2015 Lamar Street.

The suspects, four male and one female, reportedly drove off in a U-haul driving west bound on I-20.

Police are also looking for a red passenger car occupied by one female.

Police instruct people to use caution if approaching because the subjects reportedly possess several weapons.

Investigation is currently ongoing.

We will keep you updated as the story unfolds.

