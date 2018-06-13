ECISD athletic director accepts position at Fort Worth ISD - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

ECISD athletic director accepts position at Fort Worth ISD

By Darby Brown, Sports Director
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

ECISD athletic director Todd Vesely has accepted a position at Fort Worth ISD, this according to a FWISD press release.

Vesely will take over as athletic director of FWISD starting July 16. The Fort Worth school board approved his hiring on Tuesday.

Before Vesely’s role as ECISD athletic director, he served as the Permian gymnastics coach where he led the Panthers to five state championships.

