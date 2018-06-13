ECISD holding job fair

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.
The suspects, four male and one female, reportedly drove off in a U-haul driving west bound on I-20.
The suspects, four male and one female, reportedly drove off in a U-haul driving west bound on I-20.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Overton, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Overton, who is considered to be armed and dangerous.
The school district has several positions open ranging from offices to bus drivers and even teachers.
The school district has several positions open ranging from offices to bus drivers and even teachers.
Pools are in full swing this summer but so is the risk of pool parasites.
Pools are in full swing this summer but so is the risk of pool parasites.