ECISD holding job fair

Ector County ISD is holding a job fair Thursday at the George H. W. Bush New Tech Odessa.

The school district has several positions open ranging from offices to bus drivers and even teachers. They are looking for people who want to make an impact in the lives of students and their families in Ector County.

Representatives from all schools and departments in ECISD will be present.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the fair will be focused on teachers. Those applying for paraprofessionals/auxiliary positions will be able to talk to supervisors and principals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

