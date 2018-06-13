Odessa man leads officers on 20-minute high-speed chase

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase for nearly 20 minutes.

At 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday the ECSO narcotics unit began pursuit of a white Nissan near 10th and Sam Houston. The suspect vehicle evaded authorities, disregarding stop signs and nearly colliding with another vehicle.

A DPS helicopter assisted in the pursuit, which reached speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended in the area of Moss Avenue and Hubnik Road.

The driver, who was identified as Isaac Florez, 17, was taken into custody and charged with Evading with a Motor Vehicle.

