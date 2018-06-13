Simon Youth Foundation presenting $1,500 to Midland student

Simon Youth Foundation is honoring a local college scholarship winner at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the JCPenney Court at Midland Park Mall.

Every year, the foundation awards a scholarship to a deserving student who lives within 50 miles of a Simon Property.

This year’s winner is Savannah Todd, a graduate of Midland Classical Academy. She is planning to study exercise and health sciences at the University of Oklahoma in the fall and hopes to specialize in physical therapy for athletes.

Download the free news app today

Click here to download for iPhone Click here to download for Android

The nonprofit foundation will be presenting a $1,500 check to Savannah to help with her college tuition.

Simon Youth Foundation has awarded $17 million in scholarships through 12 states since its founding 19 years ago.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.