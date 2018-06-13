Odessa YMCA hosting Bradley Marquez football camp

Odessa Family YMCA will be hosting the second annual Bradley Marquez NFL Football Camp on July 13.

The camp, which will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., is open to children from Kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration is only $5.

The camp will take place at Ratliff stadium and feature practice drills, food trucks, jumpers, and a Friday Night Lights Tailgate Party with Bradley Marquez and other NFL players.

Only 350 spots are available. Registration will close either on July 1 or once capacity has been reached.

To register your child for the camp, click here.

