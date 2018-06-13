Big Spring police searching for murder suspect

Big Spring police are looking for a woman linked to the murder of a Big Spring man.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the 700 block of Bucknell in reference to a gunshot victim at 11 p.m. on June 12.

Upon arriving at the scene officers discovered Jesse James Collins, 30 with a gunshot wound to his chest. Personnel immediately transported Collins to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that Susan Etta Overton, 31 shot Collins inside of the house. Overton is also known as “Goozie” Susan Humphrey.

Overton then reportedly fled the scene in a white 2010 Ford Focus 4 door. The vehicle has Texas license plates reading JYL4340.

Big Spring police have obtained an arrest warrant for Overton for Murder, 1st Degree Felony. She is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information relating to the investigation or Overton, you are encouraged to call the Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant at 432-264-2558 or CrimeStoppers at 432-263-TIPS.

