UTPB introduces new Men's Basketball Coach

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin introduced their new head Men’s Basketball Coach at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The Falcons have named Josh Newman as the new coach. Newman comes from Arkansas Fort Smith, where he spent 12 seasons.

While at UAFS, the school transitioned from a NJCAA program to NCAA Division II program.

Newman led his team to a 168-96 win-loss record in the past nine seasons at the Division II level. He took his Lions to the NCAA tournament four times in the past five seasons.

Prior to his time at Arkansas Fort Smith, he was an assistant at the Division I program, University of Nevada.

“Our team is going to be a part of the community and we’re going to be interactive with them. In terms of style of play, we’re going to play fast. As fast as we can without being out of control. A fast, up tempo style of basketball that I think everyone is going to enjoy,” said Newman.

