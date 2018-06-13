Petroleum Museum hosts space-themed children's camp

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum is hosting a space-themed science camp called “To Infinity… and Beyond!"

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon on June 27 to June 29 and is open to children ages six to eight.

Cost for the camp is $60 for museum members and $75 for non-members.

Students will engage with hands-on activities and robotic design and learn about geology and astronomy through the solar system, earthquakes, volcanoes and more.

The camp is currently sold out but a waiting list is available.

For more information or to get on the waiting list, click here.

