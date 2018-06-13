OC hosting wheelchair basketball camp

Odessa College is hosting a wheelchair basketball camp for children ages eight to 15.

The camp is intended for children with physical disabilities.

Attendees will learn about shooting drills, court positioning, and the rules of the game.

OC’s camp will run from 1 to 3 p.m. June 18 through June 22.

Cost for the camp is $99 with a $15 fee for late registration.

For more information or to register your child for the camp, click here.

