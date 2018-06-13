OC hosting wheelchair basketball camp

Basketball camp attendees will learn about shooting drills, court positioning, and the rules of the game.
The Ector County Library Children’s Department is hosting a Family Coloring Time from 3 to 4 p.m. on June 13.
The red planet's getting bigger and brighter this July.
History was made in Ector County Tuesday as Missi Walden was sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in the county.
George H.W. Bush, was born on June 12, 1924 which makes him 94-years-old.
