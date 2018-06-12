Missi Walden sworn in as first female Justice of the Peace in Ector County

History was made in Ector County Tuesday as Missi Walden was sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in the county.

Walden was sworn into her position in the Ector County Courthouse after winning the run off election in May.

She states her main goal while in office will be to get the courts paperless.

Walden also stated she wouldn't have been able to attain this position without those who helped her.

"When I was starting to speak after I was sworn in, it gets a little emotional. I started to tear up a little bit. I had to take a deep breath, it's a big event in my life," said Walden

Her first official day will be Wednesday.

