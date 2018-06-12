85th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo hosts Mini Bronc riding

Entries are now open for the 85th annual Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo Mini Bronc Riding held June 21, 22, and 23.

This event, held at the R360 Rodeo Bowl, is open to boys and girls ages 12 and under.

The entree fee of $50 but all safety gear is provided.

To enter the bronc riding call or text 432-816-4531 with the following info for your child;

Name, Age, Hometown, Weight, and Nights wanting to ride.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/BigSpringRodeo/

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.