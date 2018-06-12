Big Spring FCI suspends all visiting hours - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Big Spring FCI suspends all visiting hours

By Victor Blanco, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Federal Bureau of Prisons) (Source: Federal Bureau of Prisons)
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.

The prison, home to 1,228 inmates, has not given a reason at this time for the suspension.

We will update this story as it develops.

