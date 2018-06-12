Big Spring FCI suspends all visiting hours

History was made in Ector County Tuesday as Missi Walden was sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in the county.
History was made in Ector County Tuesday as Missi Walden was sworn in as the first female Justice of the Peace in the county.
George H.W. Bush, was born on June 12, 1924 which makes him 94-years-old.
George H.W. Bush, was born on June 12, 1924 which makes him 94-years-old.
The Midland fire department took part in its annual drowning training on June 12. Every firefighter from the department was required to attend.
The Midland fire department took part in its annual drowning training on June 12. Every firefighter from the department was required to attend.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, all visiting at the Big Spring Federal Correctional Institution has been suspended until further notice.
We caught up with some of the players on the Midland Rockhounds roster and asked them as many questions as they could answer in one minute.
We caught up with some of the players on the Midland Rockhounds roster and asked them as many questions as they could answer in one minute.