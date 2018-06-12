Midland firefighters learn to think on their feet at drowning training

The Midland Fire Department took part in its annual drowning training on June 12.

Every firefighter from the department was required to attend.

The training was broken up into separate activities and demonstrations.

Firefighter refreshed their memories on how to clear a blocked breathing passage, different treatments to use on critically injured patients, water rescue techniques, and more.

Firefighter Nathan Thompson praised the effectiveness of the hands-on lessons.

"It's a morale booster for us, we're generally in the classroom and staring at a PowerPoint, so its great to get out and wear shorts, and I think it helps us retain the information."

Midland Fire Department Chief Aaron Cox also took time to express his desire for the public to think about their own safety.

"You have to be proactive, you have to think about your surroundings, and if you seen someone in need of help you should be ready to jump in if you're capable."

Another lesson firefighters preached was for residents to get CPR certified, saying it could save the life of one of a relative or community members.

If you're interested in CPR classes they are available at the Midland locations of the American Red Cross and American Heart Association, learn more here.

